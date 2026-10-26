Tillis criticizing Trump administration over potential conflicts of interest and election-related lawsuits

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis is criticizing the Trump administration over potential conflicts of interest and the Justice Department’s election-related lawsuits.

Appearing Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation, Tillis said Republicans need to acknowledge conduct that raises questions about corruption.

He pointed to a Russian-aligned oligarch’s reported payment toward President Donald Trump’s son’s wedding, saying it creates a troubling appearance, whether or not the arrangement was legal.

Tillis also warned that federal health care cuts could create significant challenges for North Carolina, particularly its rural hospitals.

And he questioned the Justice Department’s decision to sue Alaska over its election procedures before votes have been cast.

Tillis is retiring from the Senate at the end of his term.