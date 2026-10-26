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Tillis criticizing Trump administration over potential conflicts of interest and election-related lawsuits

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis is criticizing the Trump administration over potential conflicts of interest and the Justice Department’s election-related lawsuits.

Appearing Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation, Tillis said Republicans need to acknowledge conduct that raises questions about corruption.

He pointed to a Russian-aligned oligarch’s reported payment toward President Donald Trump’s son’s wedding, saying it creates a troubling appearance, whether or not the arrangement was legal.
Tillis also warned that federal health care cuts could create significant challenges for North Carolina, particularly its rural hospitals.

And he questioned the Justice Department’s decision to sue Alaska over its election procedures before votes have been cast.

Tillis is retiring from the Senate at the end of his term.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston