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State transportation officials warning people to stay completely off closed section of Highway 12

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:23 AM EDT
NCDOT

State transportation officials are warning people to stay completely off the closed section of Highway 12 on Pea Island.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says drivers are trying to bypass barricades to look at the destruction or claim priority access. Officials stress the area is entirely unsafe, with heavy machinery moving through ongoing coastal flooding.

King tides and high winds have now destroyed more than 1,100 feet of pavement near the Pea Island Visitor Center. While crews have started tearing up the broken asphalt, ocean water continues to wash over the road.

NCDOT plans to rebuild the protective sand dunes before laying new pavement, but there is still no timeline for when Highway 12 will reopen. Until then, the emergency ferry between Rodanthe and Stumpy Point remains the only way off the island.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston