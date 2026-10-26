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Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts NC’s 1st and 11th Congressional District races to “Leans Democratic”

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, left, is a former state senator and Air Force veteran from Greene County. His opponent is Republican Laurie Buckhout, right, a retired Army colonel who lives in Edenton.
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, left, is a former state senator and Air Force veteran from Greene County. His opponent is Republican Laurie Buckhout, right, a retired Army colonel who lives in Edenton.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball has shifted North Carolina’s First and 11th Congressional District races from toss-ups to “Leans Democratic,” giving Democrats an edge in two closely watched contests for the U.S. House.

The October 20 ratings change affects the race between Democratic Congressman Don Davis and Republican Laurie Buckhout in the First District, which includes much of eastern North Carolina.
Davis narrowly defeated Buckhout in 2024. But President Donald Trump carried the district by about 11-and-a-half percentage points that year.

In the 11th District, Democrat Jamie Ager is challenging Republican Jennifer Balkcom for an open seat after Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards withdrew from the race.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball says its changes reflect a broader national shift in the political environment, as Democrats seek to regain control of the House.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball is a nonpartisan political analysis and election forecasting newsletter published by the University of Virginia Center for Politics. It tracks and rates competitive congressional, gubernatorial and presidential races nationwide.

Other election analysts continue to rate both North Carolina races as toss-ups.

Voters will decide the races November third.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston