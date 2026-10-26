Public officials: What to know before N.C. A&T's 100th homecoming

More than 200,000 people are expected to arrive in Greensboro this week for North Carolina A&T State University’s 100th Homecoming. Leaders from Guilford County, Greensboro and the university are partnering on parking, security, road closures and more.

According to Greensboro Police Captain Frances Banks, a rescue task force including EMS, fire and law enforcement will respond to the area around Center City Park downtown, which she says is the department’s busiest area.

Roughly 200 additional officers will be assigned to celebrations. Deputy Chief M.J. Harris says that events not affiliated with the university won’t have the same level of security.

On A&T's campus, visitors can scan QR codes that are posted on sidewalks and flyers to text emergency services.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday and continuing through the weekend, parking will be free in the Greene Street, February One, and Church Street decks, as well as other city-owned lots and street parking.

Officials say to document payment for private lots to help protect against towing. On Friday and Saturday, the city’s Parking Enforcement will respond to any calls about towing, making sure the people taking payment have been authorized by the owner, and investigating unfair practices.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers urged attendees to plan ahead and use a designated driver or rideshare service to avoid driving while impaired. The department’s DWI task force will be monitoring roads.

As for public transit, the Hopper Trolley will run for free, as usual. City bus routes may change, but fees will stay the same.