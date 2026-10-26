Minor coastal flooding is expected across Eastern North Carolina this week amid king tides

Minor coastal flooding is expected across Eastern North Carolina this week as peak astronomical king tides bring higher-than-normal water levels.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory through Wednesday afternoon, warning that water levels could rise one to two feet above ground level in low-lying areas. Waterfront communities along the Outer Banks and the Pamlico Sound will face the greatest impact, particularly during the morning high tide cycles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Persistent onshore winds are compounding the risk, and emergency officials are urging people to move vehicles away from flood-prone shorelines. Those traveling through coastal zones should allow extra time and remember to never drive through flooded roadways.