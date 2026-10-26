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Minor coastal flooding is expected across Eastern North Carolina this week amid king tides

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:21 AM EDT

Minor coastal flooding is expected across Eastern North Carolina this week as peak astronomical king tides bring higher-than-normal water levels.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory through Wednesday afternoon, warning that water levels could rise one to two feet above ground level in low-lying areas. Waterfront communities along the Outer Banks and the Pamlico Sound will face the greatest impact, particularly during the morning high tide cycles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Persistent onshore winds are compounding the risk, and emergency officials are urging people to move vehicles away from flood-prone shorelines. Those traveling through coastal zones should allow extra time and remember to never drive through flooded roadways.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston