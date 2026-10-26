Dominic Connelly scheduled to return to Craven County court facing violent felony charges

Dominic Connelly is scheduled to return to a Craven County courtroom January 2, facing a series of violent felony charges stemming from the killing of his grandmother, a fire at her home and an attack on a sheriff’s deputy during a six-week manhunt.

Investigators say the case began October 25, 2025, when 72-year-old Patricia Lopedote was killed at her home near Havelock. Authorities allege Connelly killed his grandmother, set fire to the home and stole her vehicle.

Four days later, on October 29, authorities say Connelly was spotted at a Bojangles restaurant in Vanceboro. A Craven County sheriff’s deputy responding to the sighting was stabbed, and Connelly escaped before officers could take him into custody.

The attack triggered an extensive search involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Connelly remained at large for 47 days before authorities found him in an abandoned building in Vanceboro in December.

Connelly has been charged with first-degree murder, arson and attempted murder, among other offenses. He remains in custody without bond, according to the information provided for this report. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Craven County Sheriff's Office

A search spanning two counties

The search for Connelly intensified after the October 29 attack on the deputy.

According to Public Radio East’s reporting at the time, authorities believed Connelly was still in the area near the Craven and Beaufort County line. Investigators suspected he was moving through wooded areas and fields to avoid detection, making the search difficult.

Law enforcement agencies continued searching the region by ground and air. The U.S. Marshals Service also assisted in the effort, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

A Blue Alert was issued after the deputy was attacked. The alert, which can be used to notify the public when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured or killed and a suspect poses a threat, appeared on highway signs across North Carolina as authorities worked to locate Connelly.

The case drew continued public attention as the search stretched from days into weeks.

As investigators continued searching, reports about Connelly’s possible whereabouts circulated on social media.

In a November 14 report, law enforcement officials disputed a social media post claiming Connelly had been spotted in Greenville. Authorities said the reported sighting was inaccurate, underscoring the difficulty of separating verified information from unconfirmed reports during the search.

Officials continued to urge the public to rely on information from law enforcement rather than circulating unverified claims about the investigation.

Captured after 47 days

The search ended in December. Connelly was captured in Vanceboro on December 11, 2025, after spending 47 days on the run.

Authorities had been looking for him since the killing of Lopedote on October 25. Investigators also accused him of stabbing the deputy at the Vanceboro restaurant four days later while attempting to evade arrest.

His capture brought an end to the prolonged search, but the criminal case remains before the courts. Connelly now faces the charges connected to the death of his grandmother, the fire at her home and the alleged attack on the deputy. His next scheduled court appearance is January 2. Further proceedings will determine how the case moves forward.