Triad woman travels coast-to-coast to raise awareness about the loneliness epidemic

A Triad woman is traveling from California to New York in an effort to bring more awareness to the loneliness epidemic.

Lucy Rose’s cross-country journey, half walking and half driving, is part of what’s called The Cost of Loneliness Project. Rose created the initiative after struggling with her own feelings of isolation. She says outwardly, she appeared fine — smiling, successful in her work — but she says that didn’t mean she wasn’t lonely inside.

"Don’t make assumptions," says Rose. "Reach out to someone you know, whether you think they're lonely or not, and offer them your hand, offer them your ear, listen carefully. And help them come to understanding how they feel about themselves that way, and if they're lonely or not."

Along her journey through the country, she’s listening to people’s stories of isolation. Last year’s American Psychological Association poll found that loneliness and emotional disconnection affect roughly 50% of adults. According to data from the U.S. Surgeon General, chronic loneliness can substantially increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and dementia.

David Ford / WFDD Lucy Rose (second from right), Salem College class of '76, reconnects with former classmates on her 51-day journey from California to New York, raising awareness about the loneliness epidemic in America.

This isn't the first epic journey Rose has taken. Five years ago, she retraced a 500-mile trip that was originally taken by Winston-Salem’s Moravian founders.

Rose graduated from Salem College in 1976. As she walked into Bailey Park downtown, she was greeted immediately by a small group of ecstatic former classmates who smothered her with hugs. Mary Ann Davis, her friend of 54 years, was among them.

"Lucy just is the epitome of service to me," she says. "She’s always thinking of what could she do to help somebody else."

David Ford / WFDD In downtown Winston-Salem, Lucy Rose spoke with reporters about chronic loneliness on her awareness campaign journey across the country.

Rose began her journey in mid-September and is expected to finish in a couple of weeks. Her conversations with researchers, mental health professionals and community leaders are being filmed for an upcoming documentary set to release in 2027.

