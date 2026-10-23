Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer cutting jobs at manufacturing plants in Rocky Mount and Sanford

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is cutting jobs at its manufacturing plants in Rocky Mount and Sanford as part of a global $2.5 billion cost-reduction plan.

The company notified workers this week, though the exact number of local positions eliminated has not yet been released.

State records show the Rocky Mount sterile injectable plant employs more than 2,600 people, while the Sanford biologics facility employs roughly 1,200.

Pfizer has also notified state officials that it will fail to meet the job benchmarks required to claim $19.1 million in state tax incentives under a 2021 economic development agreement.

State economic officials are waiting on a formal workforce notice to confirm the full scale of the local layoffs.