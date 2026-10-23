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Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer cutting jobs at manufacturing plants in Rocky Mount and Sanford

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT
The Pfizer logo is displayed on the exterior of a former Pfizer factory, on May 4, 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
The Pfizer logo is displayed on the exterior of a former Pfizer factory, on May 4, 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is cutting jobs at its manufacturing plants in Rocky Mount and Sanford as part of a global $2.5 billion cost-reduction plan.

The company notified workers this week, though the exact number of local positions eliminated has not yet been released.

State records show the Rocky Mount sterile injectable plant employs more than 2,600 people, while the Sanford biologics facility employs roughly 1,200.

Pfizer has also notified state officials that it will fail to meet the job benchmarks required to claim $19.1 million in state tax incentives under a 2021 economic development agreement.

State economic officials are waiting on a formal workforce notice to confirm the full scale of the local layoffs.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston