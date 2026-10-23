Greenville-area dining favorites earn accolades in Michelin Guide American South

Two Greenville-area dining favorites have earned accolades in the newly released Michelin Guide American South.

Chef and owner Luke Owens of Native Fine Diner in Greenville has received an official Michelin recommendation, a nod celebrating his work highlighting regional culinary heritage.

Meanwhile, Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville has retained its prestigious Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes high-quality food served at an excellent value.

The time-tested wood-fired whole hog joint is one of only 11 restaurants across the entire state of North Carolina to claim the title this year.

Local food advocates say the double recognition highlights the growing strength and national appeal of the Eastern North Carolina culinary scene.