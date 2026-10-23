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Greenville-area dining favorites earn accolades in Michelin Guide American South

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:59 AM EDT
Atieh Sohrabi for NPR

Two Greenville-area dining favorites have earned accolades in the newly released Michelin Guide American South.

Chef and owner Luke Owens of Native Fine Diner in Greenville has received an official Michelin recommendation, a nod celebrating his work highlighting regional culinary heritage.

Meanwhile, Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville has retained its prestigious Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes high-quality food served at an excellent value.

The time-tested wood-fired whole hog joint is one of only 11 restaurants across the entire state of North Carolina to claim the title this year.

Local food advocates say the double recognition highlights the growing strength and national appeal of the Eastern North Carolina culinary scene.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston