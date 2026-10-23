Greensboro proposes budget cuts after landing on state financial watchlist

Greensboro officials are cutting more than $6 million from the budget in an effort to come off of a state financial watchlist.

Last month, the Local Government Commission (LGC) added Greensboro to its Unit Assistance List for repeatedly dipping into its fund balance, which is like the city’s emergency savings. Officials planned to use $6.3 million from that fund in the budget. That’s off the table now.

Assistant city managers are working with departments to identify potential cuts. Officials are also bringing in a consulting firm to conduct an external assessment of its financial structure.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Roth and other council members say the city needs to continue looking for ways to achieve long-term sustainability, including more cuts down the line.

“We can and we should require and expect that we are going to make changes in order to really be able to manage for and prioritize the things that we see as an elective body as important for our community," she said.

The City Council plans to vote on budget changes on Dec. 15.