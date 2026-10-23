Federal investigators looking into Mount Olive Housing Authority

Federal investigators are looking into the Mount Olive Housing Authority following leadership departures and growing property neglect.

As first reported by the Duplin Journal, the agency is facing a deep financial probe into activity stretching back to September 2025.

Interim leaders are currently trying to recover missing bank statements and secure federal funds to repair 15 vacant public housing apartments. The operational crisis follows a wave of tenant complaints over broken wheelchair ramps, failing air conditioners, and unreturned phone calls.

The Mount Olive Board of Commissioners recently reviewed the authority's stabilization efforts, deciding to table a proposed municipal takeover as new management sets strict maintenance targets.