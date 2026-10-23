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Federal investigators looking into Mount Olive Housing Authority

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:38 AM EDT

Federal investigators are looking into the Mount Olive Housing Authority following leadership departures and growing property neglect.

As first reported by the Duplin Journal, the agency is facing a deep financial probe into activity stretching back to September 2025.

Interim leaders are currently trying to recover missing bank statements and secure federal funds to repair 15 vacant public housing apartments. The operational crisis follows a wave of tenant complaints over broken wheelchair ramps, failing air conditioners, and unreturned phone calls.

The Mount Olive Board of Commissioners recently reviewed the authority's stabilization efforts, deciding to table a proposed municipal takeover as new management sets strict maintenance targets.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston