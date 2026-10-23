Drought Monitor: No counties in eastern North Carolina are completely drought-free, half the state in active drought

While heavy storms brought total drought relief to western North Carolina, the coastal plain continues to struggle with severe moisture deficits.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report reveals that no counties in eastern North Carolina are completely drought-free, with half the state stuck in an active drought stage.

Conditions are a mixed bag down east; extreme drought eased slightly to severe levels in Greene and Lenoir counties, but dry conditions worsened across Edgecombe, Halifax, Martin, and Bertie counties.

Regional streamflows on the Tar River have dropped below the tenth percentile, and local farmers report the lingering dry spell is shrinking crop yields for the fall harvest.

State advisory councils are urging voluntary water conservation as high pressure keeps rain out of the forecast through next week.