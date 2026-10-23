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Drought Monitor: No counties in eastern North Carolina are completely drought-free, half the state in active drought

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services - Facebook

While heavy storms brought total drought relief to western North Carolina, the coastal plain continues to struggle with severe moisture deficits.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report reveals that no counties in eastern North Carolina are completely drought-free, with half the state stuck in an active drought stage.
Conditions are a mixed bag down east; extreme drought eased slightly to severe levels in Greene and Lenoir counties, but dry conditions worsened across Edgecombe, Halifax, Martin, and Bertie counties.

Regional streamflows on the Tar River have dropped below the tenth percentile, and local farmers report the lingering dry spell is shrinking crop yields for the fall harvest.

State advisory councils are urging voluntary water conservation as high pressure keeps rain out of the forecast through next week.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston