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Downtown Mebane social district now open daily

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
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Mebane launched its downtown social district, where visitors can peruse shops and restaurants with an alcoholic beverage, back in 2024.

Mebane officials say the city's downtown social district has been good for business.

Now, they're giving visitors more time to enjoy it.

The social district began as a one-year trial back in 2024. From Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown visitors could peruse the area’s local shops and restaurants with an alcoholic beverage.

The city council enacted it permanently in 2025, and added more businesses within the district boundary.

After another year of increased foot traffic and minimal violations, Downtown Mebane Development Corporation Executive Director Sarah Williams pitched new hours — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“We just believe that additional days will lead to additional economic revitalization and support for our downtown and its businesses," Williams said.

The hours also align better with some of the city’s upcoming events. And, Williams says, they’re easier to remember.

The council unanimously voted to approve the expansion.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz