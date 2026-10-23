Anti-human trafficking nonprofit breaks ground on $1 million transitional facility in Swansboro

Anti-human trafficking nonprofit True Justice has broken ground on a new $1 million transitional facility in eastern Onslow County.

The new development, named Oasis House, will be built in Swansboro to offer second-phase transitional housing for up to 8 women rebuilding their lives after escaping trafficking.

The North Carolina General Assembly provided a $750,000 forgivable loan to anchor the project, leaving the organization to raise the remaining balance.

According to leadership, survivors will first stabilize at True Justice's primary home in New Bern before moving to the Swansboro site to complete their multi-phase recovery program.

Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin in 2027.