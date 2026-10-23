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Anti-human trafficking nonprofit breaks ground on $1 million transitional facility in Swansboro

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:53 AM EDT
Swansboro Chamber of Commerce

Anti-human trafficking nonprofit True Justice has broken ground on a new $1 million transitional facility in eastern Onslow County.

The new development, named Oasis House, will be built in Swansboro to offer second-phase transitional housing for up to 8 women rebuilding their lives after escaping trafficking.

The North Carolina General Assembly provided a $750,000 forgivable loan to anchor the project, leaving the organization to raise the remaining balance.

According to leadership, survivors will first stabilize at True Justice's primary home in New Bern before moving to the Swansboro site to complete their multi-phase recovery program.

Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin in 2027.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston