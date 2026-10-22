WATERS summit: storm resiliency isn't a political debate, but a human issue

State and federal leaders are turning their focus to flood prevention following a climate conference in eastern North Carolina.

Republican Congressmen David Rouzer and Greg Murphy hosted the fifth annual WATERS Summit in Greenville, drawing more than 175 experts and public officials.

Murphy emphasized that storm resiliency isn't a political debate, but a human issue. He pointed directly to the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene as proof that the state must aggressively upgrade its infrastructure to protect its communities and preserve its way of life.

Rouzer highlighted his work on the 2026 Water Resources Development Act, which secures a 50-year beach renourishment project for Surf City and critical water quality studies for the Cape Fear River.

The lawmakers say these legislative packages will streamline disaster relief and modernize aging infrastructure to protect communities from future flood risks.