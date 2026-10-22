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WATERS summit: storm resiliency isn't a political debate, but a human issue

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 22, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Teresa Elder walks through flood waters in Morganton, NC.
Kathy Kmonicek
/
Associated Press
Teresa Elder walks through flood waters in Morganton, NC after Hurricane Helene.

State and federal leaders are turning their focus to flood prevention following a climate conference in eastern North Carolina.

Republican Congressmen David Rouzer and Greg Murphy hosted the fifth annual WATERS Summit in Greenville, drawing more than 175 experts and public officials.

Murphy emphasized that storm resiliency isn't a political debate, but a human issue. He pointed directly to the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene as proof that the state must aggressively upgrade its infrastructure to protect its communities and preserve its way of life.

Rouzer highlighted his work on the 2026 Water Resources Development Act, which secures a 50-year beach renourishment project for Surf City and critical water quality studies for the Cape Fear River.

The lawmakers say these legislative packages will streamline disaster relief and modernize aging infrastructure to protect communities from future flood risks.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston