Subtropical storm Josephine leaves Hatteras Island cut off after wiping out portions of Highway 12

Subtropical Storm Josephine is speeding away into the open ocean today, but coastal North Carolina is still dealing with a dangerous and destructive hangover from the system.

The hybrid storm became the tenth named storm of the Atlantic season on Wednesday after spinning off the coast as a nor'easter. While Josephine is now tracking safely out into the Atlantic with 65 mile-per-hour winds, the danger to the Outer Banks is far from over. The National Hurricane Center warns that high surf and severe rip currents will continue to plague area beaches throughout the day on Thursday.

Severe Highway Damage and Visitor Evacuations

Earlier this week, historic ocean overwash from the storm’s precursor battered dunes and heavily flooded North Carolina Highway 12. A major stretch of the vital highway remains completely closed between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe after waves destroyed about 800 feet of pavement and wiped out nearly 2,000 feet of protective dunes.

Because of the severe damage, there is currently no timeline for when the road will reopen. State and local officials have enacted a mandatory visitor evacuation for Hatteras Island, suspending tourist access entirely while emergency crews race to clear sand and rebuild the fractured shoreline.

Emergency Maritime Lifeline Activated

With Highway 12 impassable, an emergency maritime lifeline has been deployed to connect the cut-off island to the mainland. The NCDOT Ferry Division has activated an emergency ferry operation between Stumpy Point and Rodanthe.

Officials emphasize that this emergency route is strictly limited to permanent residents, property owners, emergency personnel, and critical utility vendors moving fuel, groceries, and medical supplies. Passengers must present valid reentry credentials or proof of residency at the gate before boarding.

The emergency ferry service will remain active as long as Highway 12 remains closed, while crews on the island take advantage of improving weather windows to reinforce eroded beaches and repair the highway.