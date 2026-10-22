Pentagon contract expansion brings massive boost to Concord military vehicle facility

An automotive production facility in Concord is getting a massive boost as the Pentagon significantly expands its contract for a specialized military vehicle.

The U.S. Army has dramatically increased its order for the M1301 Infantry Squad Vehicle, built by GM Defense in Cabarrus County. What started as a niche contract for fewer than 700 vehicles has exploded into a requirement for nearly 12,000.

The tactical assault vehicle is based largely on a commercial Chevy truck platform, designed to rapidly transport a nine-soldier squad across extreme off-road terrain. Airborne troops at North Carolina's Fort Bragg have been heavily testing the light, doorless vehicles, which can easily be slung beneath military helicopters.

Industry officials say the contract expansion secures a steady manufacturing pipeline for the Concord facility for years to earnings.