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New tactical watercraft facility brings advanced manufacturing jobs and military tech to Edenton

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:22 AM EDT
Office of Congressman Don Davis

An Australian defense contractor has launched a new production hub in Edenton, anchoring a wave of recent economic wins for northeastern North Carolina.

The Whiskey Project Group's new 60,000-square-foot waterfront facility is expected to create 30 advanced manufacturing jobs, with plans for future expansion.

Governor Josh Stein and State Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley joined local officials – including Congressman Don Davis -- to celebrate the opening of the 50-acre site, which will serve as the company's primary North American hub for building and maintaining tactical military and government watercraft.

The arrival of the maritime tech company builds on a strong streak of recent investments in Chowan County. Last year, IT firm Provalus announced a $6.48 million technology center in Edenton to create 61 jobs. Additionally, the town secured an $850,000 state grant earlier this year for historic downtown lighting upgrades, signaling a major state and local push to revitalize the rural economy.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston