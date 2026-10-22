New tactical watercraft facility brings advanced manufacturing jobs and military tech to Edenton

An Australian defense contractor has launched a new production hub in Edenton, anchoring a wave of recent economic wins for northeastern North Carolina.

The Whiskey Project Group's new 60,000-square-foot waterfront facility is expected to create 30 advanced manufacturing jobs, with plans for future expansion.

Governor Josh Stein and State Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley joined local officials – including Congressman Don Davis -- to celebrate the opening of the 50-acre site, which will serve as the company's primary North American hub for building and maintaining tactical military and government watercraft.

The arrival of the maritime tech company builds on a strong streak of recent investments in Chowan County. Last year, IT firm Provalus announced a $6.48 million technology center in Edenton to create 61 jobs. Additionally, the town secured an $850,000 state grant earlier this year for historic downtown lighting upgrades, signaling a major state and local push to revitalize the rural economy.