NC fuel board moves to renew standards amid summer surge in contaminated gas and price gouging

As North Carolina drivers battle a wave of contaminated gasoline and illegal pump prices, state regulators are meeting this week to overhaul the rules protecting consumers at the pump.

The North Carolina Gasoline and Oil Board will convene virtually on Friday at 9 a.m. to readopt and modernize Chapter 42, the decade-old regulations governing state fuel quality standards, product registration, and pump labeling.

The high-stakes evaluation is part of a 10-year state mandate to renew critical regulations before they automatically expire. Led by the state Commissioner of Agriculture, the governor-appointed board holds the power to tighten enforcement just as consumer frustration reaches a boiling point.

A Summer of Contaminated Gas and Price Gouging

The regulatory review arrives at a critical time for North Carolina drivers. State officials are currently managing a sharp surge in fuel-related consumer complaints, ranging from contaminated gasoline to illegal pump prices.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture reported a 23% jump in bad fuel complaints over the summer. Investigators deployed across the state discovered water contamination and incorrect octane levels at dozens of stations, threatening vehicle performance and consumer trust.

Simultaneously, Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s office has been flooded with more than 470 pricing complaints following the state's new $0.41 gas tax holiday. Drivers have reported numerous stations that failed to lower their pump prices, effectively pocketing the tax cut intended for consumers.

The state has issued a stern warning to operators: stations found illegally overcharging consumers face steep civil penalties of up to $5,000 per transaction.

How to Attend the Meeting

Members of the public are invited to listen and participate in Friday's virtual session.

