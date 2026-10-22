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NC fuel board moves to renew standards amid summer surge in contaminated gas and price gouging

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 22, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
A customer checks gas price while he fills up his vehicle's tank at a gas station, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
A customer checks gas price while he fills up his vehicle's tank at a gas station.

As North Carolina drivers battle a wave of contaminated gasoline and illegal pump prices, state regulators are meeting this week to overhaul the rules protecting consumers at the pump.

The North Carolina Gasoline and Oil Board will convene virtually on Friday at 9 a.m. to readopt and modernize Chapter 42, the decade-old regulations governing state fuel quality standards, product registration, and pump labeling.

The high-stakes evaluation is part of a 10-year state mandate to renew critical regulations before they automatically expire. Led by the state Commissioner of Agriculture, the governor-appointed board holds the power to tighten enforcement just as consumer frustration reaches a boiling point.

A Summer of Contaminated Gas and Price Gouging

The regulatory review arrives at a critical time for North Carolina drivers. State officials are currently managing a sharp surge in fuel-related consumer complaints, ranging from contaminated gasoline to illegal pump prices.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture reported a 23% jump in bad fuel complaints over the summer. Investigators deployed across the state discovered water contamination and incorrect octane levels at dozens of stations, threatening vehicle performance and consumer trust.

Simultaneously, Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s office has been flooded with more than 470 pricing complaints following the state's new $0.41 gas tax holiday. Drivers have reported numerous stations that failed to lower their pump prices, effectively pocketing the tax cut intended for consumers.

The state has issued a stern warning to operators: stations found illegally overcharging consumers face steep civil penalties of up to $5,000 per transaction.

How to Attend the Meeting

Members of the public are invited to listen and participate in Friday's virtual session.

  • Date: Friday, October 23
  • Time: 9:00 a.m.
  • Call-in Number: 984-204-1487
  • Conference ID: 441 561 311#
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston