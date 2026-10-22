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Coastal regulatory veteran, ENC native appointed to lead North Carolina's marine fisheries

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:17 AM EDT

A veteran state official with deep roots in Eastern North Carolina will soon take over leadership of the state's Division of Marine Fisheries.

Jonathan Howell, an East Carolina University graduate who built his 22-year career working in coastal regulatory roles, will take the helm on Monday.

Howell, who previously served as district manager in the Washington, North Carolina office, is stepping up from his current role as deputy director of the Division of Coastal Management.

State environmental officials praise his extensive local experience, noting that he brings a lifelong passion for protecting the state's coastal wildlife and multi-generational fishing traditions.

Howell replaces former director Kathy Rawls, who retired in August.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston