Coastal regulatory veteran, ENC native appointed to lead North Carolina's marine fisheries

A veteran state official with deep roots in Eastern North Carolina will soon take over leadership of the state's Division of Marine Fisheries.

Jonathan Howell, an East Carolina University graduate who built his 22-year career working in coastal regulatory roles, will take the helm on Monday.

Howell, who previously served as district manager in the Washington, North Carolina office, is stepping up from his current role as deputy director of the Division of Coastal Management.

State environmental officials praise his extensive local experience, noting that he brings a lifelong passion for protecting the state's coastal wildlife and multi-generational fishing traditions.

Howell replaces former director Kathy Rawls, who retired in August.