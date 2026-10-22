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Black maternal health organization to host community conversation in Forsyth

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
A Lamaze childbirth education session.
Kyle Duncan Photography
A seated couple looks on at a Lamaze childbirth education session led by a Be Well Foundation practitioner.

Black maternal health will be the focus of a documentary screening and community conversation in Winston-Salem this weekend.

In 2010, a five-year average showed that Black babies died at almost 3 times the rate of white babies in Forsyth County. In 2024, that number remained about the same.

Connie McLendon Perry is a registered nurse and co-founder of the Be Well Foundation, a Forsyth-based initiative focused on strengthening maternal health. She says one contributor to the disparity is pervasive stereotypes, like Black women have a higher pain threshold than their white peers.

"That is not true," says Perry. "That is not biologically true, and that comes from a historical construct that was passed down to us years and years ago during times of slavery. So we need to debunk those types of practices and myths in order to really change some of the care that we're providing today."

Co-founder and health education specialist Brianna Holland says the Be Well Foundation was created to address Black maternal wellness both inside and outside of clinical settings.

"Being organized and focused on creating trusted community-led spaces where Black mothers and families can access culturally aligned support, wellness education, collective care throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond," she says. 

Holland says that support comes from the foundation’s Be Well Maternal Network, currently made up of five Black practitioners. This Saturday, Be Well will screen the documentary High Risk: Black Mothers Protecting Themselves and Their Babies.

Following the film screening at the Central Library in Winston-Salem, Holland and Perry will lead a community conversation. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford