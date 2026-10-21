A temporary extension keeps CarolinaEast in UnitedHealthcare’s network through December 31. After that, the hospital’s contract with the insurer is set to expire unless the two sides reach an agreement.

CarolinaEast says its physicians will remain in network, but the hospital itself could be considered out of network for affected patients. That could mean higher out-of-pocket costs for some services.

The timing is especially important because Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs through December seventh.

Members should check their plan’s coverage and contact UnitedHealthcare before making decisions about care or changing plans.