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Temporary extension keeps CarolinaEast in UnitedHealthcare’s network through December 31

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:31 AM EDT
CarolinaEast Medical Center

A temporary extension keeps CarolinaEast in UnitedHealthcare’s network through December 31. After that, the hospital’s contract with the insurer is set to expire unless the two sides reach an agreement.

CarolinaEast says its physicians will remain in network, but the hospital itself could be considered out of network for affected patients. That could mean higher out-of-pocket costs for some services.

The timing is especially important because Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs through December seventh.

Members should check their plan’s coverage and contact UnitedHealthcare before making decisions about care or changing plans.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston