North Carolina residents can buy federal flood insurance online through new FEMA tool

North Carolina residents can now buy federal flood insurance online through a new tool launched by FEMA.

The online option is available through FloodSmart.gov for people living in one of nearly 22-thousand-700 communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program.

Residents can enter basic information about their building, get a quote and purchase a policy online — or share the quote with an insurance agent.

FEMA says the goal is to make flood insurance easier to access and help people protect their homes and finances from costly flooding.

In North Carolina, the federal program provides about $35.9 billion in coverage for roughly 127,000 policyholders.