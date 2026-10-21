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North Carolina residents can buy federal flood insurance online through new FEMA tool

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:46 AM EDT
The FEMA command center in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2005, shortly after Katrina hit the Gulf Coast.
Tim Sloan
/
AFP/Getty Images
The FEMA command center in Washington, D.C.,

North Carolina residents can now buy federal flood insurance online through a new tool launched by FEMA.

The online option is available through FloodSmart.gov for people living in one of nearly 22-thousand-700 communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program.

Residents can enter basic information about their building, get a quote and purchase a policy online — or share the quote with an insurance agent.

FEMA says the goal is to make flood insurance easier to access and help people protect their homes and finances from costly flooding.

In North Carolina, the federal program provides about $35.9 billion in coverage for roughly 127,000 policyholders.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston