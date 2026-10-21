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NCDOT crews rescue honeybee colony from dying tree set for removal

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT
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A routine roadside safety job turned into a delicate rescue mission in Wilson County after road crews stumbled upon a massive hive of honeybees.

Contract crews for the North Carolina Department of Transportation were dispatched to Elm City to remove a dying tree that was dropping limbs and posing an immediate hazard to drivers. However, when workers went to saw into the trunk, they discovered a massive honeybee colony living comfortably inside.

Rather than destroying the habitat, the NCDOT paused operations and coordinated a careful extraction. Over the last two decades, honeybee populations have faced severe declines due to colony collapse disorder, habitat loss, and pesticide use—making the preservation of wild hives more critical than ever.

NCDOT brought in local beekeepers to safely relocate the colony, giving the pollinators a fresh start away from traffic. Department engineers noted that safeguarding the bees aligns directly with their ongoing initiatives to plant roadside wildflowers and protect native bee populations.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston