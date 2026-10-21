NCDOT crews rescue honeybee colony from dying tree set for removal

A routine roadside safety job turned into a delicate rescue mission in Wilson County after road crews stumbled upon a massive hive of honeybees.

Contract crews for the North Carolina Department of Transportation were dispatched to Elm City to remove a dying tree that was dropping limbs and posing an immediate hazard to drivers. However, when workers went to saw into the trunk, they discovered a massive honeybee colony living comfortably inside.

Rather than destroying the habitat, the NCDOT paused operations and coordinated a careful extraction. Over the last two decades, honeybee populations have faced severe declines due to colony collapse disorder, habitat loss, and pesticide use—making the preservation of wild hives more critical than ever.

NCDOT brought in local beekeepers to safely relocate the colony, giving the pollinators a fresh start away from traffic. Department engineers noted that safeguarding the bees aligns directly with their ongoing initiatives to plant roadside wildflowers and protect native bee populations.