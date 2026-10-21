Hubert wildlife sanctuary picking up the pieces after close encounter with wild black bear

A Hubert wildlife sanctuary is picking up the pieces today after a close encounter with a wild black bear.

On Monday, handlers at Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary discovered a potential bear break-in at their newest Raptor Valley enclosure. The bear tore through the outer fencing of the habitat housing Vinnie and Oscar, the sanctuary's resident ambassador turkey vultures.

Remarkably, despite the heavy damage and a wild vulture sneaking inside the breach, sanctuary officials said both Vinnie and Oscar were found completely unharmed.

Sanctuary staff have safely relocated the birds, but are now facing costly repairs. The Hubert sanctuary is asking the community for help, specifically seeking donations through their website or volunteers with carpentry skills to help rebuild the enclosure.