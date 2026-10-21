Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hubert wildlife sanctuary picking up the pieces after close encounter with wild black bear

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:39 AM EDT
Sanctuary staff have safely relocated the birds, but are now facing costly repairs. The Hubert sanctuary is asking the community for help, specifically seeking donations through their website or volunteers with carpentry skills to help rebuild the enclosure.
Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary
Sanctuary staff have safely relocated the birds, but are now facing costly repairs. The Hubert sanctuary is asking the community for help, specifically seeking donations through their website or volunteers with carpentry skills to help rebuild the enclosure.

A Hubert wildlife sanctuary is picking up the pieces today after a close encounter with a wild black bear.

On Monday, handlers at Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary discovered a potential bear break-in at their newest Raptor Valley enclosure. The bear tore through the outer fencing of the habitat housing Vinnie and Oscar, the sanctuary's resident ambassador turkey vultures.

Remarkably, despite the heavy damage and a wild vulture sneaking inside the breach, sanctuary officials said both Vinnie and Oscar were found completely unharmed.

Sanctuary staff have safely relocated the birds, but are now facing costly repairs. The Hubert sanctuary is asking the community for help, specifically seeking donations through their website or volunteers with carpentry skills to help rebuild the enclosure.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston