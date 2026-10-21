Emerald Isle holds final presentation on proposal to install automated license plate reader cameras

Emerald Isle residents have had another opportunity to weigh in on a proposal to install automated license plate reader cameras in town.

The cameras would be placed near the base of the Emerald Isle bridge. Police say the technology could help investigators identify stolen vehicles, locate missing people and support criminal investigations.

But the proposal has also raised questions about privacy and how the information collected by the cameras would be used. Police say the system would operate in a closed network controlled by the department and would not be used for traffic enforcement.

The town is also considering acquiring a police drone. A donation would cover the proposed equipment.

Town commissioners are expected to discuss the proposals at their November tenth meeting.