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Emerald Isle holds final presentation on proposal to install automated license plate reader cameras

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)

Emerald Isle residents have had another opportunity to weigh in on a proposal to install automated license plate reader cameras in town.

The cameras would be placed near the base of the Emerald Isle bridge. Police say the technology could help investigators identify stolen vehicles, locate missing people and support criminal investigations.

But the proposal has also raised questions about privacy and how the information collected by the cameras would be used. Police say the system would operate in a closed network controlled by the department and would not be used for traffic enforcement.

The town is also considering acquiring a police drone. A donation would cover the proposed equipment.

Town commissioners are expected to discuss the proposals at their November tenth meeting.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston