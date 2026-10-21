Communities near Camp Lejeune should expect military training noise through Friday
Communities near Camp Lejeune should prepare for possible military training noise through Friday.
The base’s weekly noise report lists artillery, mortar and rocket fire, demolition exercises and other training that could be heard outside the installation.
Some activities are scheduled to continue late into the night, with several training events running until nearly midnight.
The report also warns that realistic training may involve low-flying aircraft, weapons fire and vibrations noticeable in nearby communities.