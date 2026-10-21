Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Communities near Camp Lejeune should expect military training noise through Friday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:35 AM EDT
A Spanish marine observes an impact zone while conducting joint suppression of enemy air defense training during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 20, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security.
Sgt. Jorge Borjas/Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet
/
U.S. 2nd Fleet
A Spanish marine observes an impact zone while conducting joint suppression of enemy air defense training during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 20, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security.

Communities near Camp Lejeune should prepare for possible military training noise through Friday.

The base’s weekly noise report lists artillery, mortar and rocket fire, demolition exercises and other training that could be heard outside the installation.

Some activities are scheduled to continue late into the night, with several training events running until nearly midnight.

The report also warns that realistic training may involve low-flying aircraft, weapons fire and vibrations noticeable in nearby communities.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston