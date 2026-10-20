Temporary freeze on data centers could soon take effect in Pitt County

A temporary freeze on massive data centers could soon take effect in Pitt County.

Pitt County commissioners voted unanimously to schedule a public hearing on a proposed one-year moratorium for new data center development. The decision follows heavy lobbying people worried about massive infrastructure projects moving into unincorporated areas.

County planning officials said existing zoning rules are entirely unequipped for the industry. Currently, the county has no regulations regarding the massive amount of water these centers consume, nor do they have standards to police power grid strain or low-frequency noise pollution.

Planning staff are expected to deliver a complete draft of the ordinance by October 30th. The public hearing and final vote on the moratorium are scheduled for the commissioners' November 16th meeting.