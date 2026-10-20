Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Temporary freeze on data centers could soon take effect in Pitt County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
A Google data center in Changhua, Taiwan.
Sam Yeh
/
AFP/Getty Images
File: A Google data center.

A temporary freeze on massive data centers could soon take effect in Pitt County.

Pitt County commissioners voted unanimously to schedule a public hearing on a proposed one-year moratorium for new data center development. The decision follows heavy lobbying people worried about massive infrastructure projects moving into unincorporated areas.

County planning officials said existing zoning rules are entirely unequipped for the industry. Currently, the county has no regulations regarding the massive amount of water these centers consume, nor do they have standards to police power grid strain or low-frequency noise pollution.

Planning staff are expected to deliver a complete draft of the ordinance by October 30th. The public hearing and final vote on the moratorium are scheduled for the commissioners' November 16th meeting.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston