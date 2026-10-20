Roadside surveillance cameras are coming down in Onslow County.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has announced the agency is killing its contract for fixed roadside license plate readers. The 12 stationary "PlateRanger" cameras will be completely removed next month following months of community pushback over privacy concerns and transparency.

But the Sheriff says the real issue is strained resources. Thomas noted the roadside cameras generate more than 50 alerts every single shift. That workload forces a limited deputy force to constantly chase leads all across the county for vehicles they can no longer find.

The technology isn't disappearing entirely, though. The Sheriff's office plans to transition from fixed roadside locations to mobile license plate readers mounted directly inside moving patrol vehicles.