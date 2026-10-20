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Roadside surveillance cameras are coming down in Onslow County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT

Roadside surveillance cameras are coming down in Onslow County.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has announced the agency is killing its contract for fixed roadside license plate readers. The 12 stationary "PlateRanger" cameras will be completely removed next month following months of community pushback over privacy concerns and transparency.

But the Sheriff says the real issue is strained resources. Thomas noted the roadside cameras generate more than 50 alerts every single shift. That workload forces a limited deputy force to constantly chase leads all across the county for vehicles they can no longer find.

The technology isn't disappearing entirely, though. The Sheriff's office plans to transition from fixed roadside locations to mobile license plate readers mounted directly inside moving patrol vehicles.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston