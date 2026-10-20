Monthlong Neuse River fish kill triggered by a rapid drop in water oxygen levels

A monthlong fish kill stretching across the Neuse River was triggered by a rapid drop in water oxygen levels.

Environmental group Sound Rivers tracked the event from Bridgeton to Oriental, noting it lasted far longer than typical seasonal die-offs. Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said prolonged summer drought conditions severely stratified the river, trapping oxygen-depleted water at the bottom.

Recent cooler autumn nights forced that suffocating layer to the surface in a sudden aquatic turnover. While the shift primarily killed sensitive juvenile menhaden, officials are investigating whether nutrient pollution or toxic algal blooms extended the timeline.