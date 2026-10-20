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Monthlong Neuse River fish kill triggered by a rapid drop in water oxygen levels

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2026 at 7:18 AM EDT
Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers tracked the event from Bridgeton to Oriental, noting it lasted far longer than typical seasonal die-offs.

A monthlong fish kill stretching across the Neuse River was triggered by a rapid drop in water oxygen levels.

Environmental group Sound Rivers tracked the event from Bridgeton to Oriental, noting it lasted far longer than typical seasonal die-offs. Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said prolonged summer drought conditions severely stratified the river, trapping oxygen-depleted water at the bottom.

Recent cooler autumn nights forced that suffocating layer to the surface in a sudden aquatic turnover. While the shift primarily killed sensitive juvenile menhaden, officials are investigating whether nutrient pollution or toxic algal blooms extended the timeline.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston