Former Surry commission candidate facing voter intimidation charges

A former Surry County commission candidate is facing charges related to voter intimidation.

Court records show Walter Harris III has been charged with two misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and disturbing an election official, stemming from an incident on the first day of early voting.

According to the arrest warrant, Harris blocked a woman from casting her ballot at the Dobson early voting site. The document states that Harris got between her and the building entrance, and yelled that she was "not a Christian” and that her head was “going to be lost by Islam.” He also made a throat-slashing motion with his hand.

Records show Harris posted bond, which was set at $500, and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

In a press release from the Surry County Board of Elections, officials said voter intimidation won’t be tolerated. They’re encouraging any voter who experiences or witnesses harassment at a polling site to notify an election official immediately.

Harris ran for a county commission seat in 2022, but lost in the Republican primary.