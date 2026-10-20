Final Elon University poll finds double-digit lead for Cooper in the race for US Senate

Elon University’s final poll before the midterm election shows former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper with a double-digit lead over Republican Michael Whatley.

With just two weeks to go before November 3, Cooper’s lead in the race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat currently stands at 13 percentage points.

Elon University political science professor and poll leader Jason Husser says it’s driven by moderates, independents, Black and Hispanic voters and women.

"I think the durability of Cooper's lead stands out and that he has a lead in many demographic groups that Democrats have really struggled to win so consistently in the past," says Husser.

Husser adds that the lead may contract between now and Election Day. But he adds Republicans are less motivated to vote than Democrats this cycle, particularly with the president’s low approval numbers.

Top of mind for voters are economic issues, with 65% of respondents rating the current overall economy worse than it was two years ago. 76% say the same for today’s cost of living.