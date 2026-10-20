ENC Congressman demanding federal action to protect rural school internet access

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is demanding federal action to protect rural school internet access.

In a letter to F.C.C. Chairman Brendan Carr, the first-district democrat urged the commission to safeguard the E-Rate Program, which provides critical broadband subsidies for schools and libraries. Davis notes that since 1998, North Carolina has used more than $1 billion in E-Rate funding to become the first state to connect all K-through-12 classrooms to high-speed internet.

The representative warned that any federal pullback would put vital rural services at risk, and specifically called on the F.C.C. to expand support for school bus Wi-Fi and mobile hotspots.

Data shows the program brought approximately $30 million directly to public school districts across Davis's coastal district between 2021 and 2025.