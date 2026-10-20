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ENC Congressman demanding federal action to protect rural school internet access

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT
Craven-Pamlico Regional Library
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Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is demanding federal action to protect rural school internet access.

In a letter to F.C.C. Chairman Brendan Carr, the first-district democrat urged the commission to safeguard the E-Rate Program, which provides critical broadband subsidies for schools and libraries. Davis notes that since 1998, North Carolina has used more than $1 billion in E-Rate funding to become the first state to connect all K-through-12 classrooms to high-speed internet.

The representative warned that any federal pullback would put vital rural services at risk, and specifically called on the F.C.C. to expand support for school bus Wi-Fi and mobile hotspots.

Data shows the program brought approximately $30 million directly to public school districts across Davis's coastal district between 2021 and 2025.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston