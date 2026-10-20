DEQ looking for an expert to help protect the state’s coastline

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is looking for an expert to help protect the state’s coastline.

The Division of Coastal Management has officially issued a request for proposals to update the state’s Beach and Inlet Management Plan. This critical blueprint guides the conservation and maintenance of North Carolina’s 320 miles of oceanfront beaches and 19 active tidal inlets.

The plan was last updated a decade ago in 2016. The new version will help state and federal regulators navigate future beach nourishment, erosion, and storm management needs.

Qualified contractors have until November 2nd to submit their proposals. To view the full project requirements, visit the North Carolina electronic Vendor Portal.