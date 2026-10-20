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DEQ looking for an expert to help protect the state’s coastline

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is looking for an expert to help protect the state’s coastline.

The Division of Coastal Management has officially issued a request for proposals to update the state’s Beach and Inlet Management Plan. This critical blueprint guides the conservation and maintenance of North Carolina’s 320 miles of oceanfront beaches and 19 active tidal inlets.

The plan was last updated a decade ago in 2016. The new version will help state and federal regulators navigate future beach nourishment, erosion, and storm management needs.

Qualified contractors have until November 2nd to submit their proposals. To view the full project requirements, visit the North Carolina electronic Vendor Portal.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston