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Decade-long copyright battle over Blackbeard's shipwreck ends at nation's highest court

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
File: In 2013, archaeologists brought up two 6-pound cannons from the wreckage of Queen Anne's Revenge, weighing about 2,500 lbs. each.
Zach Frailey
/
Flickr via Openverse
File: In 2013, archaeologists brought up two 6-pound cannons from the wreckage of Queen Anne's Revenge, weighing about 2,500 lbs. each.

A decade-long copyright battle over North Carolina's most famous pirate shipwreck has ended at the nation's highest court.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from a local videographer who sued the state for using his copyrighted footage of Blackbeard’s flagship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge.

Related content: Controversy Over Blackbeard's Queen Anne's Revenge Continues

Rick Allen spent years documenting the 1718 shipwreck off the Beaufort coast, only for state officials to post his photos and videos online without his permission. Allen argued the state essentially stole his intellectual property, especially after state lawmakers passed a law declaring all shipwreck media to be public property.

However, lower federal courts ruled that sovereign immunity legally shields the state of North Carolina from federal copyright lawsuits. By refusing to take up the case, the Supreme Court leaves those rulings in place—effectively blocking creators from suing state governments for copyright infringement.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston