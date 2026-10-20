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Autumn nor'easter cuts off Outer Banks, triggers evacuations, and causes flooding on the Crystal Coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
Two to four feet of ocean water is flooding vulnerable areas, forcing state transportation crews into a non-stop battle to keep sand and ocean overwash from destroying Highway 12. The road is shut down from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe.
NCDOT
Two to four feet of ocean water is flooding vulnerable areas, forcing state transportation crews into a non-stop battle to keep sand and ocean overwash from destroying Highway 12. The road is shut down from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe.

A powerful, slow-moving autumn nor'easter continues to batter the North Carolina coast, cutting off island communities, forcing mass evacuations, and threatening areas from the Outer Banks down to the Crystal Coast.

The stationary offshore storm is driving punishing 45 to 55 mile-per-hour wind gusts and throwing massive breaking waves directly into the coast. Forecasters warn that because the storm refuses to move, severe coastal flooding and extreme high tides will plague the state's barrier islands through at least Wednesday.

Outer Banks Severed and Evacuated

For the second time in less than a month, the Outer Banks are taking a severe beating. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has been forced to close a critical section of NC Highway 12, the only roadway connecting Hatteras Island to the mainland.

  • Highway 12 Closed: The road is completely shut down from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe. Continuous waves have caused severe dune erosion, pushing massive amounts of sand and ocean water across the pavement near the Pea Island Visitor Center. NCDOT crews worked to fortify barriers but had to halt operations when conditions became too dangerous.
  • Hatteras Island Evacuation: A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for all visitors on Hatteras Island. Emergency officials are blocking incoming traffic, and drivers are strictly warned never to bypass emergency barricades.
  • Ocracoke Island Stranded: Neighboring Ocracoke Island is completely isolated after the state suspended all coastal ferry routes due to dangerous sea conditions and 14-foot breaking waves.

Crystal Coast Feeling the Strain

The reach of the expanding nor'easter is stretching well south of the Outer Banks, bringing flooding and heavy winds into coastal Carteret County.

A wind advisory remains in effect as powerful northeast gusts threaten to trigger isolated power outages and create hazardous driving conditions on area bridges. Tidal flooding is a major concern, with the National Weather Service expecting one to three feet of soundside inundation in low-lying areas, especially across Downeast Carteret County and along the Neuse River basin.

Offshore swells reaching up to 18 feet are expected to cause dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion along Crystal Coast beaches through midweek.

State transportation and emergency officials plan to evaluate the highway damage and determine next steps as soon as conditions allow. Residents and visitors across the entire coastal region are urged to monitor local forecasts and stay off flooded roads.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston