Trump and Vance launch back-to-back North Carolina campaign blitz ahead of competitive midterms

The White House is launching a political offensive across North Carolina this week, with Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump holding back-to-back rallies to shore up support in critical midterm races.

With control of Congress on the line, the administration is treating North Carolina as a pivotal battleground. The high-profile visits signal an intense, coordinated effort to mobilize voters in both the western and eastern corners of the state ahead of highly competitive congressional and Senate matchups.

Vice President Vance headlining western NC rally today

The campaign blitz kicks off Monday in Western North Carolina, where Vice President JD Vance is hosting a high-profile Republican midterm rally in Hendersonville.

The event is being held at the Hyder Warehouse on Chestnut Gap Road. Doors for the rally open at 11:00 a.m., and the Vice President is scheduled to take the stage at 1:15 p.m.

Vance's visit represents a direct push by the administration to boost Republican candidate Jennifer Balkcom in the highly competitive race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. Strategists view the district as a crucial frontline seat that could determine the balance of power in the upcoming midterm elections.

President Trump moves the spotlight to Greenville tomorrow

The political spotlight will shift directly across the state Tuesday as President Donald Trump brings his campaign caravan to eastern North Carolina.

Trump is scheduled to host a massive, large-scale rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. Local organizers are already preparing for major crowds at the aviation venue, which comes just 24 hours after Vance's appearance in Hendersonville.

Following the Greenville event, the President is scheduled to continue his regional tour with a stop in Clemson, South Carolina, on Wednesday.