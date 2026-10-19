North Carolina sees surge in early voting turnout

Voters turned out in droves during the first weekend of in-person early voting in North Carolina.

About 486,000 North Carolinians have cast ballots in-person since Oct. 15. That’s about 50% more than at this point in the last midterm election cycle.

State election data shows registered Democrats account for nearly half of all votes cast so far, including absentee ballots. Unaffiliated voters represent nearly 35%, and Republicans account for 20%.

Historically, Democrats have made up the largest share of North Carolina’s early voters. But that changed in the 2024 presidential election, when Republicans outnumbered Democrats at early voting sites for the first time.

In-person early voting continues through Oct. 31.