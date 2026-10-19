Coastal monster batters Outer Banks: Islands inaccessible after massive wave smashes vehicle windshield on ferry

A powerful, long-duration coastal low-pressure system is hammering Eastern North Carolina, triggering widespread travel disruptions, island closures, and harrowing conditions on the water.

The National Weather Service in Newport warns that hazards will persist through the middle of the week, as fierce northeast winds gusting up to 50 mph whip up 12-foot waves and trigger significant ocean overwash along Highway 12. A Gale Warning remains in effect for local sounds and rivers, with sound-side coastal flooding expected to worsen.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring the low for potential tropical or subtropical development, giving it a 30 percent chance of organizing into a named system (Josephine) over the next seven days. Officials emphasize that whether the storm becomes tropical or not, the severe wind and flooding impacts will remain exactly the same.

Islands Cut Off, Park Attractions Closed

The unrelenting storm has effectively isolated parts of the Outer Banks:



Hatteras Island remains closed to visitors under an active Dare County evacuation order.

Ocracoke Island is completely inaccessible after the North Carolina Ferry System suspended all operations on its Hatteras, Swan Quarter, and Cedar Island routes due to treacherous sound conditions.

While the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial are scheduled to reopen this morning at 9 a.m., heavy restrictions remain at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. All campgrounds, off-road vehicle routes, and lighthouse climbing are closed.

Furthermore, the National Park Service has issued an urgent warning for people to stay away from the beach in Rodanthe, citing severe collapse and debris risks from several unstable oceanfront structures.

Violent Wave Smashes Onboard SUV

The hazardous conditions on the water were dramatically illustrated over the weekend during a terrifying incident on the Hatteras-to-Ocracoke ferry line.

During the ferry's final run on Saturday evening, a massive wave crashed violently over the bow of the vessel. The force of the water completely caved in the front windshield of an onboard Subaru SUV, instantly flooding the vehicle's interior with seawater.

The driver, Finley Austin, escaped injury and was quickly rescued by crew members and a fellow passenger. Following the scary crossing, officials immediately shut down the route.

Local authorities urge all residents and visitors to monitor local forecasts, obey evacuation orders, and avoid flooded coastal roadways until the system finally pulls away later this week.