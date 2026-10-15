WS/FCS looks to fill 83 EC vacancies, add 14 more positions

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking to add 14 exceptional children (EC) positions using special funding from the county.

Forsyth County Commissioners approved an extra $1.3 million for the school district this year to support EC programming. This department took the brunt of position cuts amid the district’s financial crisis, creating extremely challenging caseloads for staff.

At a meeting this week, Chief Academic Officer Paula Wilkins said the plan now is to use the extra money to add eight EC teachers, as well as teacher assistants, an EC facilitator and behavior support specialist.

But hiring could be tough — the department currently has 83 vacancies that the district hasn’t been able to fill.

“We want to get permanent staff, but we also know we have vacancies, and we must be realistic around the need to possibly explore temporary contracting," Wilkins said.

Officials are holding a hiring event for EC teacher assistant positions on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Education Building on Bethania Station Rd.