Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greensboro musician to explore legacies of two local jazz legends in new residency

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
Larry Draughn head shot
Nakia Hoskins
During his six-week Greensboro Residency for Original Works, Larry Q. Draughn Jr. will spearhead an oral history and performance project that explores the musical contributions of drummer Dannie Richmond and guitarist Tal Farlow.

Over the next six weeks, acclaimed drummer, educator and Greensboro native Larry Draughn will lead an oral history and performance project exploring the musical legacies of two jazz legends with strong connections to the Gate City. It’s part of Creative Greensboro’s Residency for Original Works.

Larry Draughn started drumming at 3, studied music at Grimsley High School, North Carolina A&T, and has since performed worldwide with some of today’s best-known jazz artists. This month, he’ll lead a public exploration of the lives and music of the late, great jazz guitarist Tal Farlow and drummer Dannie Richmond, who both grew up in Greensboro.

Draughn will guide participants through more than a dozen workshops, including a listening session titled Dannie Richmond and the Architecture of Time

"So all percussionists, all serious rhythmists — I don't care what instrument you play — you have to have an understanding and clarity of rhythm," says Draughn. "I guarantee you, you will walk away with keys to make your creative expression through rhythm more effective." 

There will be live podcasts, jam sessions, drumming demonstrations and more. The residency will culminate with a performance featuring new compositions based on the music of Farlow and Richmond at the Greensboro Cultural Center on Friday, Nov. 20.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford