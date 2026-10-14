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NC Attorney General Jackson calls Duke Energy's data center tariff 'massive step forward'

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published October 14, 2026 at 2:17 PM EDT
View of a data center from a neighborhood backyard.
David Anderson Montes Lara
/
WFAE
View of a data center from a neighborhood backyard.

Duke Energy last week reached an agreement with data center developers on a special rate that would help ensure large energy users pay for many of the costs associated with serving them. On Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson said the agreement is a “massive step forward in making sure data centers pay their fair share.”

But both Jackson and Gov. Josh Stein said the agreement needs more work. They pushed Duke to increase transparency and set terms that will ensure data centers pay for all the infrastructure upgrades needed to power them.

"We’re not done yet. We’re going to push for more transparency, more accountability, and more protections for ratepayers," Jackson said.

State regulators must approve the new rates before they take effect.

Are you interested in commenting on the Duke Energy hearings? Even if you miss the public hearing, you can still submit a statement of position on the Utility Commission’s website. You’ll need the relevant docket number for your comment:

  • E-2 SUB 1380: Duke Energy Progress rate hike request and large load tariff discussion.
  • E-7 Sub 1329: Duke Energy rate hike request and large load tariff discussion.
  • E-100 Sub 207: Duke Energy’s resource plan, also known as its carbon plan, which includes the utility’s roadmap to building new power plants.
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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner