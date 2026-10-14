CaroMont and Duke Health plan two new hospitals in Mecklenburg County

CaroMont Health and Duke Health are seeking state approval to jointly build two hospitals in Mecklenburg County, the latest push by a new business combination in an increasingly competitive healthcare landscape.

The proposed hospitals would add a total of 200 beds: a 120-bed hospital in University City, near Mallard Creek Church Road and I-85, and an 80-bed hospital in the River District, near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The health systems have submitted certificate of need applications to the state, which ultimately determines how many hospital beds to allow and where they can be built. North Carolina’s 2026 State Medical Facilities Plan identified a need for 389 additional hospital beds in Mecklenburg County. The proposed hospitals would address part of the need, CaroMont officials said, in newer parts of Charlotte.

“Much of the advanced care is required to drive into the central core of Charlotte,” CaroMont CEO Chris Peek said. “These facilities will allow us to provide that same advanced care around the perimeter and closer to where people live.”

A new company, equally owned and jointly led by CaroMont and Duke, would own and operate the two hospitals. CaroMont and Duke would otherwise remain separate.

The state’s review is expected to continue over the next several months. The health systems anticipate a decision by the end of March 2027. If the applications are approved and construction proceeds as planned, the hospitals could open in 2031.

The move is the latest combination between hospital systems trying to bulk up to compete with each other. Atrium and WakeMed received approval last month from Wake County commissioners for a $2 billion merger.