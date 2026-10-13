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Poll worker markings on ballots will not invalidate them, officials say

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT
vote here sign
Chuck Burton
/
AP
State elections officials say ballots are not invalidated if a poll worker marks them.

Rumors circulating online claim that if a poll worker makes a mark on your ballot, it’s no longer valid. But elections officials say that’s not true.

According to a statement from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, there are actually lots of different reasons poll workers might write on ballots — and they’re often required by law.

Officials say workers might write an identifying number on the ballots of those who vote by mail or during the in-person early voting period, for example.

That number allows the ballot to be retrieved and not counted if necessary — like if the voter dies before Election Day or votes more than once.

And in certain counties, voters’ precincts must be written on ballots cast during the early voting period so they can be sorted correctly after the election.

State officials say online posts about markings invalidating ballots have been circulating for years.

Accurate election information is available on the State Board of Elections' website.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz