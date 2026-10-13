Poll worker markings on ballots will not invalidate them, officials say

Rumors circulating online claim that if a poll worker makes a mark on your ballot, it’s no longer valid. But elections officials say that’s not true.

According to a statement from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, there are actually lots of different reasons poll workers might write on ballots — and they’re often required by law.

Officials say workers might write an identifying number on the ballots of those who vote by mail or during the in-person early voting period, for example.

That number allows the ballot to be retrieved and not counted if necessary — like if the voter dies before Election Day or votes more than once.

And in certain counties, voters’ precincts must be written on ballots cast during the early voting period so they can be sorted correctly after the election.

State officials say online posts about markings invalidating ballots have been circulating for years.

Accurate election information is available on the State Board of Elections' website.

