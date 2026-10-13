Man facing sex abuse charges found dead at Salem Lake Park

A man facing child sex abuse charges was found dead in Salem Lake Park over the weekend.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, a citizen reported finding a man dead along one of the park’s trails on Sunday.

Officers identified the deceased as 45-year-old Ryan Grey Hunter.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 10. He’d been facing five felony charges related to child sex abuse.

The WSPD says based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play and they’re not seeking any suspects. No additional information is being released at this time.

Law enforcement officials say the area of the park where the man was found was temporarily blocked off, but has since reopened.