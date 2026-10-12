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Town of Holly Ridge closes $4.5 million deal to buy former J&J Snack Foods property

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 12, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
After years of a "triple-whammy" hitting North Carolina homebuyers, the state’s housing market may finally be turning a corner.
American Advisors Group
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The Town of Holly Ridge has closed a $4.5 million deal to purchase the former J&J Snack Foods property.

After eight months of negotiations, town officials announced the acquisition of the centrally located site at 312 Sound Road. The purchase includes a $900,000 down payment, with the remaining balance financed. Officials said no property tax increases are planned to cover the cost.

The town is eyeing the former industrial plant for conversion into a major civic center. Potential uses include consolidating municipal offices, expanding indoor recreation, and adding community gathering spaces.

While the purchase is complete, final design plans will depend on engineering studies and public input.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston