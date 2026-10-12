Town of Holly Ridge closes $4.5 million deal to buy former J&J Snack Foods property

The Town of Holly Ridge has closed a $4.5 million deal to purchase the former J&J Snack Foods property.

After eight months of negotiations, town officials announced the acquisition of the centrally located site at 312 Sound Road. The purchase includes a $900,000 down payment, with the remaining balance financed. Officials said no property tax increases are planned to cover the cost.

The town is eyeing the former industrial plant for conversion into a major civic center. Potential uses include consolidating municipal offices, expanding indoor recreation, and adding community gathering spaces.

While the purchase is complete, final design plans will depend on engineering studies and public input.