Oceanfront erosion and protection of NC 12 taking center stage at Coastal Resources Commission meeting

Severe oceanfront erosion and the future protection of North Carolina Highway 12 are taking center stage at this month’s state Coastal Resources Commission meeting.

The commission is scheduled to gather in New Bern on October 28 and 29 to tackle coastal management rules. A primary focus will be an urgent update from the state Department of Transportation regarding vulnerable "hot spots" along Highway 12, which serves as the sole transportation lifeline for Hatteras Island.

Regulators will also evaluate a "Barrier Islands 101" presentation alongside proposed rule changes for oceanfront septic systems exposed by heavy erosion.

Property owners and local leaders are closely watching the session as coastal storms continue to trigger severe beach loss and home collapses along the Outer Banks.