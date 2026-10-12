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Oceanfront erosion and protection of NC 12 taking center stage at Coastal Resources Commission meeting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 12, 2026 at 7:28 AM EDT
A powerful early-season nor’easter has forced the complete closure of a 16-mile stretch of North Carolina Highway Twelve on the Outer Banks. NCDOT officials say massive 18-foot waves and fierce storm surges have breached protective sand dunes, completely flooding the roadway and collapsing sections of pavement between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.
NCDOT
A powerful early-season nor’easter has forced the complete closure of a 16-mile stretch of North Carolina Highway Twelve on the Outer Banks. NCDOT officials say massive 18-foot waves and fierce storm surges have breached protective sand dunes, completely flooding the roadway and collapsing sections of pavement between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

Severe oceanfront erosion and the future protection of North Carolina Highway 12 are taking center stage at this month’s state Coastal Resources Commission meeting.

The commission is scheduled to gather in New Bern on October 28 and 29 to tackle coastal management rules. A primary focus will be an urgent update from the state Department of Transportation regarding vulnerable "hot spots" along Highway 12, which serves as the sole transportation lifeline for Hatteras Island.

Regulators will also evaluate a "Barrier Islands 101" presentation alongside proposed rule changes for oceanfront septic systems exposed by heavy erosion.

Property owners and local leaders are closely watching the session as coastal storms continue to trigger severe beach loss and home collapses along the Outer Banks.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston