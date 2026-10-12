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NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday about five miles south of Kinston

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 12, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage in Bayview in to determine if it may have been caused by a tornado on Wednesday.
NWS Newport/Morehead City logo
The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage in Bayview in to determine if it may have been caused by a tornado on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday about five miles south of Kinston in Jones County.

The tornado had estimated winds of 90 to 100 miles per hour, and the storm snapped multiple pine trees at their bases, destroyed a three-car garage and knocked down power lines along Middle Road. No injuries were reported.

In Wallace, significant storm damage closed northbound U.S. 117 between Teachey Road and Stallings Road Sunday. Power lines were down along the highway, and damage was reported at homes west of Wallace along North Carolina 41. Awaken Church in Wallace also suffered blown-out windows and roof damage.

The National Weather Service says more storm surveys are planned Monday in eastern North Carolina, including near Clarendon in Columbus County. Officials say additional tornadoes or damage could be confirmed as those surveys are completed.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston