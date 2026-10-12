NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday about five miles south of Kinston

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday about five miles south of Kinston in Jones County.

The tornado had estimated winds of 90 to 100 miles per hour, and the storm snapped multiple pine trees at their bases, destroyed a three-car garage and knocked down power lines along Middle Road. No injuries were reported.

In Wallace, significant storm damage closed northbound U.S. 117 between Teachey Road and Stallings Road Sunday. Power lines were down along the highway, and damage was reported at homes west of Wallace along North Carolina 41. Awaken Church in Wallace also suffered blown-out windows and roof damage.

The National Weather Service says more storm surveys are planned Monday in eastern North Carolina, including near Clarendon in Columbus County. Officials say additional tornadoes or damage could be confirmed as those surveys are completed.