State revokes Salisbury driving school's license

Transportation officials say Advanced Driving School of the Piedmont is in violation of multiple state laws.

Violations include failure to notify the Division of the purchase of the business, and not filing an application with the Division before operating under the new ownership.

As a result, the NCDMV has voided the company’s business license and all associated instructor licenses.

Officials say any documentation from the school before October 6th will be accepted at DMV offices as long as the student has correct documentation and completes required tests.

The school is eligible to apply for a new business license next year.

