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Isaias causes localized flooding, thousands of power outages in NC

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
Satellite image shows Hurricane Isaias approaching the Gulf Coast of Alabama and Florida
National Oceanic and Atmospheric
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National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Isaias approaching the Gulf Coast of Alabama and Florida.

Hurricane Isaias brought heavy rain and high winds to Watauga County over the weekend, with some areas receiving as much as nine inches of rainfall.

The downpours began Saturday morning as the storm's southeasterly winds pushed moisture from the Gulf into the western North Carolina mountains.

But National Weather Service Blacksburg Meteorologist Amanda Sava says there was no major flooding.

"We did have some flooding on some of the rivers down there, like the headwaters and near the Watauga River," she says. "Nowhere near as bad as Helene, thankfully, but there were still some rivers flowing outside of their banks, and overrunning low water crossings and some bridges."

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service's Tater Hill observing site in Watauga County recorded wind gusts of 60 mph.

According to Duke Energy, at its peak early Sunday morning, nearly 27,000 customers were affected by power outages statewide. Most have since had service restored. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford